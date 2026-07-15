Major umbrella union set to hold massive rally over subcontractor bargaining rights

A major umbrella labor union was set to stage a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul on Wednesday to demand businesses engage in direct negotiations with subcontracted workers.

The rally, expected to involve around 10,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. near Gwanghwamun Square, with participants planning to march to the presidential office, according to the labor group.

Throngs of unionized workers under the umbrella union, including members of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, have decided to walk out of their workplaces to join the planned rally.

During the rally, the KCTU plans to urge businesses to directly negotiate with subcontracted workers. It has argued many businesses have resisted such negotiations despite a recently enacted revision to the labor law designed to expand subcontracted workers' bargaining rights.

The so-called yellow envelope act went into effect in March, requiring prime contractors to engage in direct negotiations with subcontracted workers.

Yang Kyeung-soo, head of the KCTU, earlier said unions under the organization's wing requested negotiations with over 400 primary contractors in the past four months, but actual negotiations have taken place at only four businesses.