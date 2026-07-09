Faced with heightened geopolitical instability and the persistent threat of maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf nations are moving aggressively to secure their domestic food supply chains. Now, Korea’s advanced agricultural sector is positioning itself as a key technological ally in that effort.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, alongside the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), said Thursday that AgroSolution Korea finalized a $2.6 million contract with United Arab Emirates buyer Alfafa to export a factory-style vertical smart farm. The agreement represents a major breakthrough for Korea's agricultural export ambitions in the Middle East.

Under the UAE’s "National Food Security Strategy 2051," the country currently relies on imports for more than 90 percent of its food requirements. While Abu Dhabi had prioritized smart agriculture as a strategic state industry long before the latest regional unrest, commercial experts note that recent geopolitical friction has significantly accelerated the pace of localization.

The newly minted contract is the direct result of a multiyear, state-backed incubation initiative known as the Agricultural Export Activation Project. Jointly managed by the agricultural ministry and KOTRA since 2020, the program guides domestic firms through localized demand discovery, buyer matchmaking, and multimonth proof of concept trials.

AgroSolution Korea first drew local interest during a 2022 smart farm seminar co-hosted by the Korean Embassy and KOTRA’s Dubai office. By 2024, the company secured an $800,000 preliminary validation pilot, successfully demonstrating the yield and quality consistency of Korean strawberries grown in vertical desert facilities over a year of rigorous local testing.

The commercial potential extends beyond simple hardware supply.

Modern smart farm exports capture an entire ecosystem, encompassing bespoke architectural design, structural engineering and automated software operating platforms. Driven by intensifying global food security anxieties, the international smart agriculture market is projected to expand at an annualized growth rate of 15 percent, reaching an estimated $83.7 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

Korea’s trade officials are already plotting an aggressive expansion of this model. During the first half of 2026, state-sponsored trade roadshows in Azerbaijan, Eastern Europe and Laos generated 15 memorandums of understanding valued at $4 million, culminating in three concrete export deals. Looking toward the latter half of the year, KOTRA plans to coordinate further technology summits across Australia, China, Southeast Asia and Argentina.

“Geopolitical friction in the Middle East is acting as a catalyst for food security, driving immense global interest in artificial intelligence-integrated Korean smart farms,” said Kim Myeong-hee, KOTRA’s executive vice president for industrial innovation and growth. “We will leverage our international network to simultaneously scale up exports of both high-end machinery and proprietary operating systems.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.