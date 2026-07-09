Korea's major shipbuilders are turning their attention to the U.S. naval market as Washington shows growing interest in their naval shipbuilding capabilities, raising expectations that Seoul's Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) initiative could gain momentum.

The shift comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized rebuilding America's shipbuilding industry while seeking trusted allies capable of supplementing domestic capacity, with Washington taking steps to assess Korean shipbuilders' capabilities.

The Pentagon and the U.S. Navy recently sent requests for information (RFIs) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean on their ability to design and build destroyers, while a separate request covering medium-sized fleet replenishment ships also included Samsung Heavy Industries, according to industry sources.

It marks the first such request since last year's bilateral agreement to allocate $150 billion for shipbuilding cooperation under the MASGA proposal as part of Korea's broader $350 billion investment package in the U.S.

"Although an RFI is a preliminary survey rather than a procurement process, it is meaningful that the U.S. has officially reviewed Korean shipbuilders' design, construction and annual production capacity for a potential partnership," said Bae Ki-yeon, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

The development was revealed just days after Korea failed to secure Canada's submarine replacement program to build up to 12 submarines, valued at up to 60 trillion won ($39.87 billion), including maintenance and repair.

Despite offering competitive pricing, advanced submarine technology and relatively short delivery schedules, Korean shipbuilders lost to Germany's TKMS, in what many viewed as Ottawa's strategic decision to strengthen its existing alliance with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The setback has prompted Korean shipbuilders to redirect their focus toward the U.S., which has been exploring ways to expand its naval production capacity through partnerships with allies amid intensifying strategic competition with China.

That alignment became evident during last month's Group of Seven (G7) summit, where Trump asked President Lee Jae Myung whether Korean shipbuilders could quickly build 10 U.S. Navy vessels.

Lee responded that Korean shipbuilders possessed sufficient capabilities and would make their best efforts to support U.S. requirements.

The discussion was followed by additional talks during Lee's visit to Turkey for the NATO summit this week, where Lee and Trump agreed to continue working-level consultations on military shipbuilding cooperation, according to the presidential office.

Among the Korean naval vessels drawing attention is the 3,600-ton Ulsan-class Batch-III frigate, one of the country's newest surface combatants.

The ship, also called the Chungnam-class, was designed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, which also built the lead ship.

Besides HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean is constructing the fifth and sixth hulls. SK Oceanplant is building the second through fourth vessels.

In May, a U.S. inspection team reportedly visited SK Oceanplant's shipyard in the southeastern city of Goseong to inspect one of the frigates under construction.

Industry observers say each of Korea's major shipbuilders brings distinct advantages to the potential U.S. partnership.

HD Hyundai is regarded as the country's strongest builder of front-line surface vessels, possessing one of Korea's largest naval design organizations and extensive experience in developing advanced warships.

It also became the first Korean shipbuilder to obtain the U.S. Navy's Master Ship Repair Agreement certification, allowing it to perform maintenance on U.S. naval vessels.

Hanwha Ocean is the only Korean shipbuilder with a manufacturing base in the U.S. following its acquisition of Philadelphia Shipyard, giving it a potential advantage in addressing U.S. domestic-build requirements that pose significant barriers for foreign shipbuilders.

Samsung Heavy Industries has adopted a more focused strategy, leveraging its competitive edge in building large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which positions it well to compete for U.S. logistics ship orders.

Despite growing optimism, regulatory hurdles remain due to stringent U.S. domestic shipbuilding requirements, including the Byrnes-Tollefson Amendment, which requires major U.S. Navy vessels be constructed in local shipyards.

Rather than competing directly with U.S. shipyards, industry watchers expect Korean shipbuilders to complement American production through technology transfers, joint production, construction at U.S.-based facilities and exports of selected vessel types.

The scope of that cooperation will depend on how the Trump administration implements the proposed MASGA initiative and whether Congress supports greater participation by allied shipbuilders.