As climate change brings longer, hotter summers, Korea's beauty industry is introducing an increasingly diverse range of products designed to help consumers cope with extreme heat and stronger UV exposure. What was once limited to sunscreen creams and sprays has expanded into sun powders, scalp-specific UV care, men's sun sticks and cooling skincare that helps soothe overheated skin.

According to the beauty industry on June 24, sun care products are evolving into a wide variety of formulations, including hydrating sun serums, mattifying sun powders and even hand creams with UV protection. The diversification reflects growing demand and a broader consumer base.

During CJ Olive Young's monthly sales event, searches for "sun powder" on its online mall surged 284 percent from a year earlier. An industry official said that as sun care products become available in more accessible formats — such as ampoules, essences, sticks and balms — they are attracting consumers of all ages and genders.

One of the most notable developments is the emergence of scalp-specific sun care, an area that had long been overlooked.

Cosmetics original design manufacturer (ODM) Kolmar Korea recently developed Scalp Sun Essence, the first scalp sunscreen in Korea to receive approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Conventional sunscreens often contain oils that leave hair greasy and clumped together. After more than two years of research, the company created a lightweight essence that protects the scalp from UV rays without leaving a sticky residue.

Scalp protection has gained attention because prolonged UV exposure can cause scalp inflammation and damage hair follicles, potentially contributing to hair loss.

Amorepacific's scalp care brand Laboh also launched its UV Protector 365 line last month. The products combine UV protection with moisturizing and soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid. Their water-based formula helps prevent hair from becoming oily and can be easily washed away with shampoo.

The industry is also expanding products tailored specifically to men, whose skin generally produces more sweat and sebum than women's. LG Household & Health Care's Physiogel introduced its Aqua For Men Oil Cut Sun Stick last month, designed to minimize shine while providing UV protection. Men's beauty brand OBgE has also expanded its lineup with outdoor-focused sun sticks and tone-up sun sticks following the success of its Pore Zero Oil Sun Stick, which has sold more than 1.2 million units since its launch in April last year.

Meanwhile, cooling skincare products that quickly reduce skin temperature and calm heat-stressed skin are also gaining popularity.

Among the best-known examples are LG Household & Health Care's Belif Aqua Bomb and Moisturizing Bomb. Its Aqua Bomb Frozen Cream, a cooling gel formulated with xylitol and erythritol, lowers skin temperature by 6.05 degrees Celsius after a single application, according to the company. The product entered Ulta Beauty stores across the United States in February and has been receiving positive consumer feedback.

Natural cosmetics brand ISOI also launched its Purple Potato Cooling Soothing Gel this month. The company says the product reduces skin temperature by 5.6 degrees Celsius immediately after use while helping maintain skin hydration and relieve heat-induced irritation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







