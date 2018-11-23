Hillary Clinton / AFP



By Jung Min-ho



European leaders must send a much stronger message that they will not continue to offer "refuge and support," or face ever-growing right-wing populism, Hillary Clinton warned in an interview published Thursday.



The former Democratic presidential candidate praised leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for their compassion toward immigrants. But she said immigration had been inflaming voters and emboldening populist politicians.



"I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame," she told The Guardian.



"I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message ― 'we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support' ― because if we don't deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic."



Clinton's remarks, which contrast with her previous criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump for his rhetoric toward immigration, are expected to spark controversy in her country as well as Europe.



Clinton also noted she was still "dumbfounded" by her defeat in the 2016 election and said populist politicians know how to speak to people's emotions.



"(But) the use of immigrants as a political device and as a symbol of government gone wrong, of attacks on one's heritage, one's identity, one's national unity has been very much exploited by the current administration here," she said.



"There are solutions to migration that do not require clamping down on the press, on your political opponents and trying to suborn the judiciary, or seeking financial and political help from Russia to support your political parties and movements."

