By Kim Rahn





A global meeting of airlines will take place in Korea on June 1 to 3.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Korean Air said, Thursday, the association's annual general meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit will be held at COEX in southern Seoul with around 1,000 participants from the aviation industry.

It is the first time for the industry's largest event to take place in Korea. "The mass gathering of key officials of global airlines shows Korea's enhanced position in the aviation industry,?said an official of Korean Air, the host airline of the event.

In the meeting executives of airlines, aircraft manufacturers and relevant organizations will discuss economic issues and safety in airline operations as well as form networks.

Experts in the field will hold sessions about expanding infrastructure to cope with the continuously increasing demand for air travel, forecasting future regulations and applying new technologies.

At the opening ceremony of the general meeting, Cho Won-tae, the newly appointed chairman of Hanjin Group, the parent company of Korean Air, will be officially elected as the chairman of the meeting.

The position was initially supposed to be taken by Cho's father, former Hanjin Chairman Cho Yang-ho who had tried for years to host the AGM in Korea. But he passed away suddenly in early April, and his son will assume his place.

The IATA was established in 1945 and counts 287 civil airlines from 120 countries as its members.