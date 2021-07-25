Korean archers An San, from left, Jang Min-hee and Kang Chae-young pose holding up their gold medals from the women's team event during the medal ceremony at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Sunday. Yonhap









By Kang Seung-woo







Korea's quest for gold at the Tokyo Olympics was off to a slow start over the weekend, with many of its top medal contenders failing to stand highest on the podium on what the country had expected to be "golden days."







The women's archery team brought home the sport's second gold medal on Sunday, the second official day of the Summer Games, following one from the mixed team event the previous day, and Team Korea earned a bronze medal in judo. But its taekwondo squad's gold medal drought continued after Lee Dae-hoon, a two-time Olympic medalist, crashed out in the opening round.







On Saturday, Korea captured two bronze medals in fencing and taekwondo along with one gold.







As of 10 p.m., Sunday, Korea ranked fourth with two gold and three bronze medals, with China leading the pack with five gold medals, one silver and three bronze.







Korea's gold medal chase will continue, Monday, as the men's archery team will seek to defend their Olympic title, while judoka An Chang-rim will compete in the men's under-73-kilogram event.







The women archery squad, comprised of Kang Chae-young, Jang Min-hee and An San, cruised to the nation's ninth straight Olympic gold medal in the team event dating back to 1988 when the sport made its debut. Germany took bronze.







In the final at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, they trounced the Russian team 6-0.







"I am just so happy all three of us got to put gold medals around our necks," Kang said.







An said, "It's an honor to set this mark. We all came here wanting to get the team gold medal more than anything else, and we're so proud of accomplishing that."







With the victory, An has become the first double gold medalist of the Tokyo Games. An, who paired with teenager Kim Je-deok, shot her way to gold in the mixed team competition that made its Olympic debut.







Now, she is eyeing a treble in Tokyo as the 20-year-old Olympic rookie will compete in the individual event, scheduled for Friday.







"I won't try to do too much in the individual event. I'll just let luck take care of everything," she said. "I've already accomplished my mission."







Judoka An Ba-ul poses with his bronze medal from the men's under-66-kilogram event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Sunday. Yonhap





In judo, An Ba-ul, who was a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, took the bronze medal in the men's under-66 kilogram event after defeating Manuel Lombardo of Italy with a decisive move at the Nippon Budokan.







The 27-year-old has made it to the Olympic podium for the second straight time, but it might be another loss for Team Korea to swallow, given that he was a gold medal favorite in the class along with Japan's Hifumi Abe, who won gold.







The Olympic football team, upset by New Zealand in its Group B opener, Thursday, rebounded with a 4-0 victory over Romania behind Lee Kang-in's two goals.





