Yui Ohashi of Japan celebrates after winning in the women's 400m Individual Medley final during the Swimming events of the Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, July 25. EPA-Yonhap



Japan's Yui Ohashi set the pool alight Sunday to topple defending champion Katinka Hosszu and win Olympic gold in the women's 400m individual medley.



The 25-year-old swam a scintillating breaststroke leg to take charge, touching in 4mins 32.08 secs ahead of US pair Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90).



"I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold," said Ohashi.



"A lot of people supported me so that I could exert all my strength. I really appreciate it. I had an enjoyable race. It is still like a dream."





