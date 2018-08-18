South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, left, applauds with North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday. / Yonhap



South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with a senior North Korean official in Jarkarta on Saturday just before the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.

Lee encountered North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam at around 6:20 p.m. at a trilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

South and North Korea are set to march together behind the Korean Unification Flag at the opening ceremony in Jakarta later in the day.

The rival Koreas are scheduled to field joint teams in three sports -- women's basketball, rowing and canoeing -- in a sign of warming relations. The two Koreas have never competed as one at any Asian Games, summer or winter.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet again in Pyongyang next month following their first summit in April. (Yonhap)