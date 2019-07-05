By Jhoo Dong-chan



A growing number of wealthy investors are showing interest in investing in U.S. equities and other assets abroad as the Korean stock market lags far behind its overseas counterparts amid worsening economic conditions here, according to market analysts Friday.



In particular, U.S. dollar assets have become their most favorable choice because of the country's solid economy. Boosted by strong trading and possible interest rate cuts, all three U.S. major stock indexes finished at record highs Wednesday (EDT). Seoul stocks are, in the meantime, still stalled at its current box range.



According to a survey released by Samsung Securities, 58.7 percent of the nation's 260 wealthy investors with more than a 100 million won ($85,440) investment deposit to the brokerage said they will "raise their overseas investment in the second half of the year."



Of the 260 investors, 14.6 percent also said they will "raise their investment by 50 percent from the current level."



They added U.S. dollar assets are the most favorable choice in their future investment.



About 64 percent of these wealthy investors said "the current trend investing in less risky assets such as the U.S. dollar will be enhanced in the second half of the year." They added they will invest in U.S. stocks in the near future, reflecting the uptrend in the three U.S. major stock indexes.



The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 179 points, or 0.67 percent, at 26,966 Wednesday. The figure topped its high of 26,828.39 reached on Oct. 3.



The Standard & Poor's index set another record high on the day, ending up almost 23 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,995.82. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 61 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 8,170.23, passing the record of 8,164 set on May 3.



"The U.S.-Korea rate inversion is likely to prolong for a while," Samsung Securities researcher Yoo Seung-min said. "The uptrend favoring U.S. dollar assets will be still valid even in the second half."



U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a tweet that he wants Christopher Waller, an executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Judy Shelton, the U.S. director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to fill vacant posts on the Federal Reserve Board.



The two dovish candidates are considered to be Trump's rate cut supporters.



Other countries are also following Washington's dovish trend.



Last month, India's central bank lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. Australia's central bank also cut its rate to the all-time low level of 1 percent Tuesday.





