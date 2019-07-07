Minister Sill and two American naval officers circa 1895. courtesy of Michael E. Dobson



By Robert Neff





Sally Sill, possibly 1895. Courtesy of Michael E. Dobson

On July 4, 1896, the American legation compound was the center of attention in Seoul. The Sino-Japanese War had recently ended and John Sill, the American Minister to Korea, and his wife, Sally, were determined to host the largest Fourth of July celebration ever held in Korea. Previous attempts had been small, rather humble affairs hosted in the homes of one or two Americans living in Seoul.



But it was not the first independence day celebrated that summer. Only a month earlier (June 6), the Sills had attended a garden party held by the Korean government to celebrate its "freedom from the yoke of China." More than 2,000 people attended and were treated to musical performances, chicken, sandwiches, cakes, lemonade and wine. Sally Sills proclaimed it as "a very creditable affair" that she and her family truly enjoyed.



The American Independence Day celebration at the legation was, obviously, much smaller than the Korean Independence Day celebration but a great deal of effort and money was spent to make it especially enjoyable to the Western community in Seoul.



In a letter to her sister, Sally Sill described how Korean guests began to call on Minister Sill at 8 a.m. until it was almost a constant stream of well-wishers. Then in the afternoon, a "breakfast" was given ― the table was set for 22 but one could not attend due to an ankle injury ― that lasted four hours.



The most important event, however, was the evening reception that started at 8 o'clock. More than 120 people of all nationalities were invited and they were surprised at how "fairy-like" the compound had been transformed.





Horace N. Allen, legation secretary, circa 1892.



In her letter, Sally Sills gushed:



"The compound was most elaborately decorated by a Chinese professional in the business. Many of the lanterns [were] especially ordered for the reception. They were strung from the very top of the flagstaff and white and blue and there were hundreds of them scattered about the grounds, so many that it was as light as day outside. There [were] about 27 Koreans, Japanese, one Italian, French, English, Russians, one Chinese lady and Americans. Flags of seven nations were draped over the table so you see it was quite a cosmopolitan affair, and that very fact made it interesting."



Once the guests had all arrived and been greeted, the festival began. According to one guest, "Songs were sung, the company joined in, and all seemed enthused and jolly, in an appropriate way." Then, light refreshments were served and "enjoyed to the fullest extent." Ice-cream was perhaps the most popular



Fireworks were a very big part of the celebration. Sally Sills claimed she could almost imagine herself back in the U.S. due to the sound of the firecrackers exploding ― the "largest and loudest" she had heard. According to her, they "commenced before we were up in the morning and did not cease until after 10 at night."





Letters from Joseon.