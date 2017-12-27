By Na Jeong-ju



A South Korean newspaper recently published photos of Chinese and North Korean ships trading oil illegally in the West Sea.



These photos were reportedly taken by U.S. spy satellites in October, only a month after the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) decided to cut petroleum shipments to North Korea to 2 million barrels a year from 4.5 million barrels in response to the North's sixth nuclear test. The UNSC also banned ship-to-ship trade with North Korea on the high seas.



South Korea's foreign ministry was quick to confirm this report, saying the UNSC's sanctions committee is looking into suspected oil trafficking cases spotted since October on the high seas between China and North Korea. A ministry spokesman said Seoul will demand explanations from Beijing directly about the Chinese ships involved.



It is too premature to conclude whether the Chinese government was involved in the illegal oil trades with North Korea. But we can imagine many possibilities: Beijing may have been providing oil to Pyongyang in secret through ships to evade detection. Or it may have been aware of oil smuggling on the seas, but overlooked such offenses.



The problem is that any oil embargo imposed on North Korea cannot be successful as long as these loopholes exist. And the latest case shows why China is not being fully trusted by the international community despite its repeated pledges to implement UNSC resolutions on the North honestly.



Even if the Chinese government's involvement in the oil trafficking is proved, it will never tell the truth. For instance, South Korean companies suffered from massive economic retaliatory measures from China over the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea. But China's official stance is that the government has nothing to do with the damage inflicted on Korean firms.



China should keep in mind that the goal of the U.N. measures is not to destroy North Korea, but to bring it back to the negotiating table for a denuclearization deal. This is not possible without help from China.



Beijing is seemingly working closely with the international community to create much-needed momentum in handling the North Korean nuclear crisis.



China's official customs data showed it exported no oil products to North Korea in November, but there are still few signs of an oil shortage on North Korean streets. In early December, the UNSC imposed new caps on trade with the North, including limiting oil product shipments to just 500,000 barrels a year.



The data also showed Beijing imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in November and did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to the North. Beijing, however, has not disclosed its crude exports to Pyongyang for several years.



According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the country has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant international sanctions on North Korea. China, however, should prove its sincerity first in handling the belligerent neighbor.



In fact, China had long taken advantage of international trade bans on Pyongyang to increase supplies of oil, food and energy to the Kim Jong-un regime. North Korea's economic dependence on China is now heavier than ever. North Korea cannot survive without support from China.



The Moon Jae-in administration recently forecast that North Korea will be open to talks with not only the United States, but also South Korea next year because international sanctions will start to influence its economy seriously. The North is expected to explore the possibility of negotiations while searching for international recognition of its status as a nuclear power.



If the time comes for dialogue, this would be the last chance to make North Korea give up its nuclear weapons. China will no doubt be a crucial part of it as its biggest supporter. China should show faith, because only it can make the North behave.

