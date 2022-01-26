This provided photo shows a worker in a vest-type wearable robotic device in a demonstration in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. Courtesy of Gwangyang City



By Bahk Eun-ji



The shortage of agricultural workers has become a chronic headache for Korean farmers as the nation ages due to the continuing decline in birthrates. Farmers are even finding it difficult to complete seasonal harvesting.



The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the shortage. The labor-intensive agricultural sector suffered as a consequence of the pandemic which has almost put a halt on international travel for migrant workers.



Facing the worsening labor situation, some local municipalities are now looking to robots or Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace the absent human workforce.



The Chungcheongnam-do Provincial Office in South Cheongcheong Province recently introduced "a cooperative robot" for agriculture and fishery.



Cooperative robot refers to AI-based technology designed to reduce human labor in agricultural fields, with livestock and in fisheries.



As the agricultural and fishery robots currently are not sophisticated enough to perform various tasks independently, the provincial government is mulling over the use of robots that are operated with assistance from humans.



Due to the characteristics of the South Chungcheong region ― the nation's leader in agriculture, livestock, and fishery industries ― the provincial government said the cooperative robots are expected to have a large effect on the farming business.



"The cooperative robot for agriculture and fishery will make a decisive contribution to solving the manpower shortage and improving farmers' income," said an official of the provincial office's future industry bureau.



"The size of the global robot market is expected to grow to 140 trillion ($1.17 billion) in 2024 from 65 trillion in 2018. In a sense, collaborative robots for agribusiness are a valuable technology not only to solve the labor shortage in rural areas, but also to be nurtured as an emerging industry for the region," he said.



There are various cooperative robots for agriculture and the fishery industry that the provincial office is planning to introduce.



In an orchard, for example, when farmers pick fruit such as apples, pears, and peaches, a cooperative robot can help the workers by carrying the harvested fruits to the warehouse and returning to repeat the task.





This supplied photo shows a researcher using a robotic device to analyze fruit and vegetable growth information at the International Agricultural Expo in Naju, South Jeolla Province, Oct. 21, 2021. Courtesy of Jeollanam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services