Lee Yong-soo, a surviving victim of Japan's wartime sex slavery, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Daegu, Monday, criticizing the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan for failing to care for the victims. / Yonhap



By Jun Ji-hye



Yoon Mee-hyang, an activist-turned-lawmaker-elect who led a civic group purportedly advocating for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, aimed to become a lawmaker to gratify her own selfish interests, not to expand support for the victims, a surviving victim claimed Monday.



Yoon, who led the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan (Korean Council), was selected for a proportional representation seat at the National Assembly in the April 15 general election by the Civil Together party, a satellite of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.



Yoon is set to start her term as a lawmaker, May 30, when the 21st National Assembly is inaugurated.



Lee Yong-soo, 92, one of the victims forced by the Japanese military to serve soldiers in brothels before and during World War II, voiced criticism of Yoon during a second news conference at a hotel in Daegu.



"Yoon sought to become a lawmaker merely to satisfy her selfish interests and desires. She did not even consult with me before deciding to become a lawmaker," Lee said, refusing to accept an apology recently offered by Yoon.



Lee claimed that the Korean Council just used the victims to promote its own agenda.



"The victims did not even know why the group collected public donations," she said.





A conservative civic group member, right, tries to attach a sign, calling for the arrest of activist-turned-lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang, to a statue of a girl representing victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery in front of the former Japanese Embassy compound in Seoul, Monday, while a police officer tries to stop him from doing so. Yoon who led the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan has faced growing suspicions that she and the group embezzled public donations. / Yonhap