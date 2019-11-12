President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Tuesday. Yonhap

Cabinet meeting held at venue of Korea-ASEAN, Korea-Mekong summits



By Do Je-hae



President Moon Jae-in visited Busan, the host city of the Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, Tuesday, to check on the progress of preparations for the biggest diplomatic event of his administration.



The Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ties with the Southeast Asian bloc, will be held Nov. 25 and 26, followed by the Korea-Mekong Summit, Nov. 27, with the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. During a Cabinet meeting held at the venue of the two summits, Moon stressed that the upcoming events will have a significant impact on his New Southern Policy to diversify the focus of Korea's diplomacy beyond the four major powers ― the United States, China, Japan and Russia. "These are the biggest diplomatic events during our administration and are important for the co-prosperity of Korea and ASEAN," Moon said during the opening of the Cabinet meeting at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO).



During the rare Cabinet meeting held outside Cheong Wa Dae, Moon reiterated his commitment to the New Southern Policy, saying that the two summits will be a "midterm review" of his diplomacy for boosting ties with ASEAN to a new level. At the beginning of his presidency, Moon said he would visit all 10 ASEAN nations, which was realized this year.



"Our foreign policy has realized big changes that have set it apart from previous administrations in two respects," Moon said. "First, we seek solutions to the problems on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy. Second, we have taken a big leap forward in diplomatic and trade relations with the ASEAN region, rather than remaining focused on the traditional four powers. As part of our efforts, we have made steady efforts to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries since the beginning of our administration."



Moon returned from ASEAN+3 and East Asia Summit in Thailand last week, where he took part in the signing of a mega free trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involving Korea, 10 ASEAN nations, in addition to China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.



"Cooperation with ASEAN countries is developing at an unprecedentedly rapid pace in all aspects, including diplomacy, the economy, and people and cultural exchanges. Such cooperation is strengthening the future of our co-prosperity," Moon said.





Moon at Bexco Yonhap



The President showed keen interest in the Korea-Mekong Summit, to be held in Korea for the first time. "It is an upgrade from ministerial level meetings in previous years. It will be an occasion to build on the specifics of the 'Korea-Mekong vision' announced in September," Moon said.



Holding the Cabinet meeting in the host city of the summits shows the importance Moon places on them and his determination to ensure their success by promoting public interest, the presidential office said ahead of the President's visit to the port city. This was the third time for Moon to hold a Cabinet meeting outside Cheong Wa Dae. Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don also participated in the Cabinet meeting. Moon encouraged Busan citizens to take an interest in the summits, saying their support will be indispensable for success.





Moon, center, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, left, and Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don at Bexco ahead of a Cabinet meeting Yonhap