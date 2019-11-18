U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to reach a deal with the United States, in a tweet weighing in on North Korea's criticism of his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden.







Trump, who has met Kim three times since 2018 over ending the North's missile and nuclear programs, addressed Kim directly, referring to the one-party state's ruler as "Mr. Chairman".







In his tweet, Trump told Kim, "You should act quickly, get the deal done," and hinted at a further meeting, signing off "See you soon!"







North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a U.S. offer for fresh talks ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in negotiations.







U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced in Thailand earlier on Sunday that joint U.S.-South Korean military drills would be postponed in an effort to bolster the stalled peace push.







Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency in a commentary on Friday lashed out at Biden for insulting Kim, calling Biden a "rabid dog" that needs to be put down.







Biden tops most national opinion polls in the Democratic Party's nominating contest to take on Republican President Trump in a November 2020 election.







"Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a "rabid dog," Trump tweeted. "He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be." (Reuters)

