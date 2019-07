Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un / Korea Times file



Former conservative lawmaker Chung Doo-un was found dead on a mountain near an apartment complex in Seoul on Tuesday after an apparent suicide, police said.

Chung, who was a lawmaker of the now-defunct Saenuri Party, was a close confidant of President Lee Myung-bak.

Chung left a suicide note that his wife found and reported to police. Police are now working to determine the cause of his death. (Yonhap)