Citizens cycle along a color-coded bike path and street as part of a car-free parade in Jongno, Seoul, in this April 2018 photo. Korea Times file



New bike lanes will be elevated from the road and car-free



By Lee Suh-yoon



Cycling is a mentally taxing activity in Seoul. Cyclists who ride on the well-marked and continuous bike paths on the Han's riverbanks soon find themselves riding neck-and-neck with trucks on a color-coded road or teetering between pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk.



Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says he can change this in the next two years. The idea is to build a network of bike-exclusive lanes that offer safe and barrier-free routes throughout the capital.



Some of these lanes will be set up on the pavement, distinctly marked from the footpath on one side and elevated from cars and other traffic on the other. To make space for the extended curb, the number of car lanes may be trimmed down at some sites, the mayor said.





Illustrations of Seoul City's plan for expanding the city's cycling infrastructure / Courtesy of Seoul Metropolitan Government





