U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 26. Reuters-Yonhap



By Lee Min-hyung



U.S. President Donald Trump will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his possible visit to the demilitarized zone in the inter-Korean border area this weekend.