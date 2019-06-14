Hikers walk along the DMZ Peace Trail in the demilitarized zone in Goseong, South Korea, Friday. The South Korean government opened the trails in multiple areas inside the demilitarized zone on April 27. Yonhap



'Seoul not contemplating changing regime in NK'



By Kim Yoo-chul



The international community is "open to discussions on easing economic sanctions on North Korea" with security guarantees from the progress of the denuclearization talks, according to President Moon Jae-in on Friday evening (KST).



"The international community is ready to ease economic sanctions on North Korea and provide firm security guarantees upon the level of progress in the denuclearization talks," Moon said during his major speech in the Parliament House of Stockholm, Sweden.



A day before in Oslo, Norway, Moon invited the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss pending issues ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned visit to Seoul at the end of this month. At that time, Moon said he was "always ready to meet Kim at any time" noting holding the fourth inter-Korean summit within this month isn't "physically impossible as Kim holds the key to whether or not to accept the suggestion."



But the South Korean leader didn't elaborate further. In Hanoi, North Korea demanded the United States lift some economic sanctions affecting the everyday lives of North Koreans in exchange for dismantling its key Yongbyon nuclear complex. But Trump didn't accept the request, asking Kim to present more detailed and specific plans to disband its nuclear program, completely and verifiably.



Since then, denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have been stalled. After the months-long deadlock, there were signs the nuclear diplomacy may be resumed after Trump said he received a "beautiful letter" from Kim, stressing the North has great economic potential. President Moon said some "very interesting messages" were included in the letter that was delivered to Trump.



During the speech, President Moon demanded North Korea apply detailed and specific steps toward dismantling its nuclear program to show its "sincere willingness" to gain trust from the international community.



"Until North Korea wins the trust of the international community, it should continue holding bilateral and multilateral talks. Plus, the North is also needed to move forward with various inter-Korean projects it already signed to do so as an evidence in support of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the South Korean leader told participants.



Additionally, President Moon made it clear South Korea and its allies aren't contemplating regime change in North Korea as part of denuclearization talks, as the North Korean leader deserves credit for his leadership in the progress in the nuclear disarmament dialogue.



"Mutual security and sovereignty should be fully respected and this is the core prerequisite and a non-yieldable definition. As long as dialogue-driven nuclear diplomacy continues, then North Korea will just see its security and safety. North Korea is advised to trust its dialogue partners and weigh in more on the process in addressing issues through dialogue," Moon said.



He emphasized he is "open to cooperation with all interested parties in the denuclearization process with the aim of creating a stable security mechanism in Northeast Asia."



"That's because any collapse in peace on the peninsula would result in collapsing peace and stability in all of Northeast Asia. Peace will only be achieved through peaceful measures and dialogue," Moon said.



The President offered his "three pillars of trust" to advance the Korea peace process, as these relate to further strengthening mutual trust between the Koreas.



Under the theme of "The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and trust for peace," President Moon spent more than an hour stressing the necessity for North Korea to disband its nuclear program.



"Right here, I propose three pillars of trust between the Koreas. First, it's about trust among the people of North and South Korea. Second, it's about trust for dialogue. Third, it's about trust from the international community," the South Korean leader told participants at the Swedish parliament.



Moon admitted it's challenging and unclear how long the process of ending hostility between the Koreas that has continued more than 70 years will take.



"We've made lots of changes via three previous inter-Korean summits. North and South Korea stopped provoking each other in the demilitarized zone and projects to reconnect railways and roads are currently in progress. Once we see more buildup on the trajectory of these common journeys for peace, then the people of the two Koreas will stand together, firmly, for a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."





