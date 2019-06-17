



By Lee Suh-yoon







The annual Seoul Cartoon & Animation Festival (SICAF) will kick off next month, screening 103 animated films from 23 countries at Megabox theaters at COEX.







SICAF is one of the biggest animation film festivals in Asia. Organizers expect around 170,000 visitors during this year's event that will run from July 17 to 21.







The festival will open with the recent Korean-made 3D animation "Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs," a retelling of "Snow White." It will also feature eight films from VAF, Denmark's largest animation festival. Visitors will get to see special exhibitions of popular Korean webtoons.







SICAF 2019 will also include special side events like fan meetings with popular voice actors from Korean animated films and a special talk show by the head of Japanese 3D animation studio Polygon Pictures, which teamed up with Netflix recently to create an animated "Transformers" origin story series, slated for release in 2020.







The animation festival will take place during Seoul Cartoon and Animation Week, July 15 to 21. A business fair connecting creators with content distributors like Netflix and Disney will be held the same week at Millennium Seoul Hilton, and Dongdaemun Design Plaza will host an industry workshop forum.







"This Seoul Cartoon & Animation Week will be a venue showcasing changing trends in the international imagination industry," said Cho In-dong, director general of Seoul Innovation at Seoul Metropolitan Government. "The festival will promote the cultural and industrial value of Korean cartoons and animations."









Visit

for more information.





