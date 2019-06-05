An outdoor taekwondo class taking place at Namsangol Hanok Village, central Seoul, May 29. / Korea Times photo by Lee Suh-yoon



Taekwondo, taekkyeon offered at tour spots around Seoul



By Lee Suh-yoon



"Taekwondo requires as much mental training as physical," says Master Na Da-na, a taekwondo instructor who leads the Seoul City-offered classes for foreign visitors every week. "If you can't control your emotions, you can't control your movements."



Namsangol Hanok Village, located at the foot of Mount Nam, central Seoul, is the perfect site for such training. The classes take place in a cool open-air pavilion by a pond near the village entrance, boasting views of hanok and wooded hillsides. On less sunny days, the training mats are unrolled on the sandy courtyard in front of the pavilion.



"It's nice that the classes are outdoors; the classes we take back in Australia are indoors," said Moon-sun Miles, 42. She took part in Na's class last week with her husband and two daughters during their vacation in Seoul. The family has been learning taekwondo for two years in Australia, their home country.





Taekkyeon performance at Naminsa Madang, Insa-dong / Courtesy of Seoul Metropolitan Government

The classes, funded by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, run from 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Thursday until Oct. 31. They are open for any short- or long-term foreign visitors who reserve places in advance with the organizer (sugary2001@gmail.com). There is no registration or participation fee, and the classes are provided in English.



"The trend nowadays in the tourism sector is allowing direct experiences, not just passive viewing," Lee Eun-yeong, director of the city government's Tourism Business Division, told The Korea Times.



The class is designed for beginners, covering basic jabs, blocks and kicks.





Namsangol Hanok Village Taekwondo Show is held twice a day every Friday through Sunday. / Courtesy of Seoul Metropolitan Government