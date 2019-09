By Lee Gyu-lee







A man has died after jumping in front of an incoming train at Sindorim subway station in Seoul, police said Sunday.







According to police, the man, 82, whose identity is being withheld, threw himself in front of the train around noon.







He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.







Service subway line No. 1 was suspended for 35 minutes.







Police said the man had no family.