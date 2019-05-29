By Lee Kyung-min







National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office head Kim Hyun-jun, 51, has been designated as the new NTS commissioner, the tax agency said Wednesday.







Kim has led key departments including investigation, tax revenue management and legal affairs.







His past performance has helped crack down on overseas tax evasion and various other forms of tax dodging through exploiting legal loopholes.







Kim was given a high evaluation for his previous work such as securing tax revenue by incentivizing those who pay taxes on time.







He worked at the Tax and Customs office under the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Tax Tribunal under the Prime Minister's Office and served various senior positions that require leadership, effective management and coordination among related government offices.







His noted performance includes a crackdown on overseas tax evasion committed by owners of large conglomerates and their family members as well as multinational companies in July 2017 when he was the head of the NTS investigation department.







Kim has a reputation for maintaining high ethical standards.







He is known to put much emphasis on communication based on honest, open conversations with workers many years his junior.







Kim graduated from Seoul National University where he earned a master's degree.







He will take office following a confirmation hearing scheduled in June.







Cheong Wa Dae said the appointment will well serve the public interest given his decades of extensive experience on improving fair tax administration.





