Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized firms in Incheon, Tuesday. Yonhap



By Park Ji-won



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) has stirred up controversy by calling the upcoming Seoul Queer Parade "exhibitionistic," while the ruling Democratic Party of Korea has maintained a passive stance toward the rights of sexual minorities in Korea.



Regarding an online ad by several DPK members to urge other DPK members to join the event which is scheduled to be held on June 1, Rep. Min Kyung-wook, a spokesman of the LKP, said, "The Seoul Queer Parade has been caught in controversy for being exhibitionistic and lascivious. And, the DPK is letting its members recruit more DPK members to join the event."



Min added, "Homosexuality is a very sensitive issue on which the the legal, religious and medical communities have not been able to reach a conclusion."



Citing what he called President Moon Jae-in's "vague stance" toward homosexuals in order not to lose his supporters, Min claimed the party should "come out" as a "queer" party and decide its position on the matter.



His remarks came three days after LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn voiced his "opposition" to sexual minorities. "Personally, I oppose homosexuality. From a political point of view, I think we should not accept homosexuality. The event, which is hard to understand, has been held for decades," Hwang said during his nationwide tour to criticize the administration, Friday. Hwang, a leading prospective presidential candidate, is touring the country to attract more supporters.



The LKP has been demonizing members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in a political move to pander to its conservative voters for years. In September, the party criticized then-gender minister candidate Jin Sun-mee for defending homosexuals during her Assembly hearing. Former LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo also said in August 2017 that "homosexuality is against nature."



Kim Moo-sung, former chairman the Saenuri Party, the predecessor of the LKP, said in April 2016 that "homosexuality is against humanity. And it is a danger to the military system."



The DPK criticized the LKP for politicizing a human rights issue.



"It is problematic to politicize the issue," DPK vice spokesman Hyun Geun-taek said during an YTN interview, Tuesday.



"The DPK is supporting the anti-discrimination law which also bans discrimination against the disabled, minorities and foreigners. The LKP's claim that it reveals the party's sexual identity is against the freedom of conscience."



Choi Seok, spokesman of the liberal Justice Party, also joined the criticism. "Min cannot release such a statement without having negative opinions against sexual minorities. It is regretful to see a politician making such hate speech against sexual minorities," he said.



"Each person is different. Nobody can force everyone to have a unified identity. If Min was living in Europe, he would be punished for making such remarks publicly. A political party openly promoted hatred. It is hard to tell what kind of society the LKP lives in."

