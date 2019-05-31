Placards and banners are on display on Seoul Plaza during last year's Seoul Queer Culture Festival in this July 14 photo. Yonhap



By Kim Rahn



A parade celebrating self-acceptance and encouraging social acceptance of the LGBTQ community will take place in downtown Seoul, Saturday, as a part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival.



In protest, anti-gay rights groups will also hold their own rally nearby.



According to the festival organizer, Friday, about 70,000 people ― both part of the queer community and those showing support ― are expected to participate in the parade, which is the highlight of the festival, running for its 20th year. The festival started May 21 and will continue until June 9, with other programs such as a film festival and lectures.



Today performances and concerts will be held at Seoul Plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then participants will march along a 4.5-kilometer course from the plaza past Euljiro and Jonggak stations to Gwanghwamun and then back to the plaza, taking about two hours.



The festival and parade have faced protests from conservative and Christian groups every year, and this year is no exception.



On May 22, several such anti-gay rights groups asked the Seoul Western District Court to ban the parade, claiming it would expose children to a "harmful environment."



But the court dismissed the request Friday, saying banning the event would infringe on the freedom of expression and assembly, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.



It also rejected the group's claim that children should be banned from joining the events, saying it couldn't be concluded that activities harmful to them would take place.



Regardless of the court's decision, the anti-gay rights groups, including the Anti-Homosexuality Christian Solidarity, will hold a rally opposing the festival near Seoul Plaza, the main venue.



Police will be watching for signs of a possible clash between the two groups. In 2014, such groups blocked the parade, and a confrontation lasted for four hours.



Earlier this week, the groups also held a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy to demand it take down a rainbow flag that was attached to the building to show support for the festival.

