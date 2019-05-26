By Yi Whan-woo







North Korea criticized the latest military exercises between South Korea and the United States, saying it should faithfully implement a cross-border agreement aimed at easing tensions and trust-building.







The North was also critical of the South's plan for humanitarian aid, saying "It is merely aimed at manipulating public opinion" and it instead should focus on "resolving fundamental problems."







Pyongyang's criticism is believed to be a bid to press Seoul to convince the U.S. to ease economic sanctions.







"The South Korean military, in spite of the joint military agreement, has not ceased its bad habit of military provocations and has continued drills with the U.S.," the Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) said Saturday.







It referred to 19-1 Dong Maeng, the down-scaled version of the annual Key Resolve exercise, and also a joint air exercise held from March to April.







"The South's joining of such exercises aimed at pre-emptive attacks on us is another act of betrayal," the KNCA said. "Such an arms race shows the South in fact does not want cross-border reconciliation or peace. It should divert away from such a mindset and try to faithfully implement the joint military agreement."







In its latest edition, Sunday, the North's propaganda weekly Tongil Sinbo remained cynical over Seoul's decision to donate $8 million to North Korean children and pregnant women via international aid agencies.







"Putting out such issues as humanitarian assistance and exchanges at the forefront, without regard to more fundamental issues, means the South intends to show off and to manipulate public opinion rather than improving inter-Korean relations," it said.









The magazine accused Seoul of "reversing its previous promises" and continuing to pursue hostile acts, such as joint military exercises with "foreign forces."







"Would secondary, trivial humanitarian support and non-political cooperation and exchange set things right?" it asked, insisting Seoul faithfully implement the fundamental issues proposed in the North-South declarations.





