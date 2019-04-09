Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential office's security council speaks in a press conference for specifics of President Moon Jae-in's visit to Washington D.C. for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on North Korean nuclear issues at Cheong Wa Dae, Tuesday. Yonhap



By Kim Yoo-chul



President Moon Jae-in will continue to support the "top-down" diplomacy of U.S. President Donald Trump in handling North Korea's denuclearization, a senior presidential aide said Tuesday, a day ahead of Moon's departure for a summit with Trump.



"Moon will tell Trump why rapprochement matters in achieving the denuclearization of North Korea, when they meet at the White House, April 11 (KST)," National Security Office deputy chief Kim Hyun-chong told reporters.



"Moon will have candid and deep discussions with Trump on key topics, which were determined in earlier working-level talks by negotiators from Seoul and Washington. The summit follows a consensus that the two countries can get nuclear diplomacy back on track."



President Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook are set to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., April 10 and will return home April 12.



The South Korean leader will have a two-hour summit at the White House from noon Thursday, Kim said, adding that this will be followed by an extended meeting attended by senior presidential aides.





President Moon Jae-in speaks at the start of a weekly meeting with Cabinet members at Cheong Wa Dae, Tuesday. Yonhap