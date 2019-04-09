|Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential office's security council speaks in a press conference for specifics of President Moon Jae-in's visit to Washington D.C. for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on North Korean nuclear issues at Cheong Wa Dae, Tuesday. Yonhap
By Kim Yoo-chul
President Moon Jae-in will continue to support the "top-down" diplomacy of U.S. President Donald Trump in handling North Korea's denuclearization, a senior presidential aide said Tuesday, a day ahead of Moon's departure for a summit with Trump.
"Moon will tell Trump why rapprochement matters in achieving the denuclearization of North Korea, when they meet at the White House, April 11 (KST)," National Security Office deputy chief Kim Hyun-chong told reporters.
"Moon will have candid and deep discussions with Trump on key topics, which were determined in earlier working-level talks by negotiators from Seoul and Washington. The summit follows a consensus that the two countries can get nuclear diplomacy back on track."
President Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook are set to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., April 10 and will return home April 12.
The South Korean leader will have a two-hour summit at the White House from noon Thursday, Kim said, adding that this will be followed by an extended meeting attended by senior presidential aides.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks at the start of a weekly meeting with Cabinet members at Cheong Wa Dae, Tuesday. Yonhap
Before the summit, Moon plans to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, according to the deputy security chief.
Regarding specific topics and issues to be covered, Kim declined to comment. "The summit will be a good opportunity for the leaders to reaffirm the strength of the alliance between Washington and Seoul in managing North Korea nuclear issues, and how they are united in addressing other issues of mutual interest."
Another Cheong Wa Dae official said Moon will propose easing some economic sanctions on Pyongyang that affect the lives of North Korean citizens. "President Moon will tell Trump that offering some reciprocal incentives is needed," he said.
The U.S.-South Korea summit will also cover issues related to a military cost-sharing framework, the Special Measures Agreement; South Korea's possible role in the United States' Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy; and bilateral trade.
Nuclear disarmament talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been deadlocked after their second summit held in February in Hanoi, Vietnam, ended in failure. Trump claimed the North asked for "the removal of all sanctions" before it agreed to full denuclearization. But North Korea disputed the claim saying its leader Kim Jong-un only requested the partial lifting of U.S. sanctions related to its economy.
Since the summit, President Moon has shifted his role from "mediator" to "facilitator" to keep the momentum for the talks going.
"In Hanoi, the U.S. and North Korea had the opportunity to get to know what each side wanted in order to advance the negotiations. Trump trusts Kim and Moon supports the president," said the Cheong Wa Dae official. He added that Trump may agree to a partial easing of sanctions ― to move the talks forward ― if a so-called snapback mechanism is in place. This is the immediate re-imposition of any eased sanctions if the North moves to restart its nuclear or missile programs.
Bolton said Washington has given Pyongyang an expanded definition of its version of "complete denuclearization," a move seen by many as aimed at eliminating the North's chemical and biological weapons, and ballistic missile program.
Cheong Wa Dae officials declined to confirm whether or not the President had sent a special envoy to North Korea ahead of the summit. Presidential security office chief Chung Eui-yong earlier hinted at the possibility of Moon dispatching a special envoy.