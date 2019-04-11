



By Bahk Eun-ji







A Jeju Island-bound Korean Air flight returned to Gimpo International Airport in Seoul due to engine problems caused by a bird strike, Thursday.







Flight KE1203 took off from Gimpo at 7:34 a.m. bound for Jeju Island, but the pilot sensed unusual shaking from an engine after takeoff. He therefore, turned the plane around and landed at Gimpo at 8:12 a.m., according to the Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) and Korean Air.







None of the 188 passengers onboard were injured, and were either provided other flights to Jeju or refunds.







A witness who spoke to police said he looked up into the sky after hearing explosion type sounds, and saw flames from the jet that had just taken off. A local media journalist, who happened to be onboard the plane, filmed the flames coming from the engine.







More than 20 fire trucks were waiting at the airport, but there was no fire on the ground when the jet landed, according to the carrier.







"While checking the aircraft after landing, we confirmed a bird strike took place during takeoff," Korean Air said.







"Three minutes after takeoff, the pilot told the control tower he would return to Gimpo saying he felt excessive vibration," a KAC official said. "The plane landed safely and there were no injuries."





