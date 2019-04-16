In this file photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after signing a trade agreement at a bilateral meeting in New York, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly. AFP-Yonhap



A North Korean propaganda outlet urged South Korea on Tuesday to reject outside interference with inter-Korean issues, saying that none other than the two Koreas can be the main players in resolving cross-border issues.



It was the latest in a series of calls that North Korean media outlets have been making to urge the South to deal with inter-Korean issues independently of the United States, since leader Kim Jong-un said last week that Seoul should play a more active role in moving inter-Korean cooperation by voicing its own opinions.



"There is no right or cause for outside forces to intervene in North-South relations. Issues linked to North-South relations should be resolved independently by the owner, our own people," Meari, a North Korean propaganda outlet, said Tuesday.





President Moon Jae-in, right, walks toward an airplane to return home after ending his three-day trip to North Korea for a summit with his northern counterpart Kim Jong-un, at Samjiyon Airport on Sept. 20. Joint Press Corps