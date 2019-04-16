|In this file photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after signing a trade agreement at a bilateral meeting in New York, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly. AFP-Yonhap
A North Korean propaganda outlet urged South Korea on Tuesday to reject outside interference with inter-Korean issues, saying that none other than the two Koreas can be the main players in resolving cross-border issues.
It was the latest in a series of calls that North Korean media outlets have been making to urge the South to deal with inter-Korean issues independently of the United States, since leader Kim Jong-un said last week that Seoul should play a more active role in moving inter-Korean cooperation by voicing its own opinions.
"There is no right or cause for outside forces to intervene in North-South relations. Issues linked to North-South relations should be resolved independently by the owner, our own people," Meari, a North Korean propaganda outlet, said Tuesday.
|President Moon Jae-in, right, walks toward an airplane to return home after ending his three-day trip to North Korea for a summit with his northern counterpart Kim Jong-un, at Samjiyon Airport on Sept. 20. Joint Press Corps
"If Korean people's independence and coordination are a driver for North-South relations, following outside forces and seeking coordination with them can be an obstacle to peace, prosperity and unification," it added. "It is an anachronistic to mind others and follow their leads when North-South relations have entered a new phase."
North Korea's media have been demanding South Korea be more active in improving inter-Korean relations, apparently expressing displeasure with slower-than-expected cross-border exchanges constrained by pressure from Washington to keep sanctions in place until the North's complete denuclearization.
In a policy speech to the Supreme People's Assembly on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he is committed to improving inter-Korean relations but urged Seoul to stop trying to play a "broker" or "facilitator" role in denuclearization talks but play a more active role by voicing its own opinions in matters linked to the two Koreas. (Yonhap)