|Downtown Seoul was shrouded in thick haze, Tuesday. Seoul City declared a fine dust advisory as the concentration of airborne fine dust particles reached a "bad" level of 35 micrograms per cubic meter. The municipal government also advised senior citizens and children to stay indoors. The "bad level" smog is spread across the central part of the Korean Peninsula. Yonhap
|An environment activist wearing a gas mask in a protest in central Seoul, Tuesday, condemning the government's helplessness in combating fine dust. Yonhap
|Downtown Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap
|The view from The Korea Times' newsroom, Tuesday. Korea Times photo by Park Si-soo
|An activist holds a placard reading "Clear sky unthinkable with diesel-powered vehicles in place" in central Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap