A South Korean official in charge of the peace regime issue will head to the United States on Wednesday for a "working group" meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Rhee Dong-yeol, director general of the ministry's Korean Peninsula peace regime bureau, plans to meet with Alex Wong, deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday (local time).



They will be joined by several other officials of the two sides handling North Korea affairs in the first face-to-face working group session since the unsuccessful Hanoi summit between the U.S. and North Korea late last month.



Top agenda items include ways to revitalize the denuclearization process and Seoul's pursuit of a sanctions waiver for the planned video reunions of separated families living on the other side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Some equipment needs to be brought into the North for the humanitarian project.



The allies are also expected to touch on Seoul's push for inter-Korean economic cooperation, such as the resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex and Mount Kumgang tour program.



But they won't likely go into detail about the sensitive issue, with Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks stalled.





North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Kim Yong-chol, Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee, during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. Reuters-Yonhap