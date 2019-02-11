



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated the founding anniversary of the state's army with military meeting and concert, the North's state media reported on Saturday (February 9).

In the video aired by North Korea's state-run television KRT, Kim was seen visiting Ministry of People's Armed Forces and making speech marking the 71st anniversary of Korean People's Army, which falls on Friday (February 8).

At his speech, KRT quoted Kim as saying that the determination and will to shape a new roadmap of building a powerful socialist country is firm. The footage also showed Kim watching concert of the State Merited Chorus with his wife Ri Sol Ju and attending banquet with high-profile officials.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump said his meeting with Kim later this month will be held in Hanoi. Just weeks ahead of the summit, the two sides have appeared far from narrowing differences over U.S. demands for North Korea to give up a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States. (Reuters)



