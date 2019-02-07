



U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam on Feb. 27 and 28. Trump confirmed the meeting during the State of the Union address on Tuesday (February 5).

Trump first met Kim on June 12 in Singapore and has been eager to hold a second summit in spite of a lack of concrete progress in persuading North Korea to give up a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States.

Communist-ruled Vietnam, which has good relations with both the United States and North Korea, had been widely touted as the most likely venue for the meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Vietnam in July and urged North Korea to follow its example, saying Trump believed Pyongyang could replicate Hanoi's path to normal relations with Washington and prosperity after its own war with the United States. (Reuters)



