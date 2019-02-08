In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, US President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listen.



By Kim Bo-eun, Kim Yoo-chul



The United States has asked North Korea to hand over a list of nuclear experts who were directly involved in the development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), according to sources, Friday.



They said U.S. officials engaged in working-level discussions in Pyongyang for the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea ― scheduled for later this month ― were focusing on the dismantlement of the North's ICBMs, as well as the complete closure of its Yongbyon nuclear facility.



"Among Washington's demands was for Pyongyang to list its ICBM developers," one source said. Cheong Wa Dae officials declined to comment on the issue.



North Korea has made some striking advances in missile and nuclear weapons development. While it's unclear whether it has had similar successes in warhead miniaturization, re-entry systems and missile guidance because of technological challenges, Washington is still suspicious over its continued efforts to fine-tune missile-related technology.



Pyongyang has attempted to develop more sophisticated ICBMs, but these ultimately became "showroom models" due to an inability to work out key technological problems.



However, senior intelligence officials in Washington regard ICBMs as a direct threat to the U.S mainland.



Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated Washington was in talks with Pyongyang to explore means to "decrease risks for the American people."



Another source said President Donald Trump's administration is not only focusing on North Korea's ICBMs, but all kinds of missiles including mid- and short-ranged ones. Trump reportedly brought this up when North Korea's top official Kim Yong-chol met him at the White House last month.



Rather than listing its nuclear experts and inventory, North Korea is known to want to turn over its ICBMs to China as an "interim measure" in exchange for concessions from the international community on sanctions. Political analysts in Seoul said the U.S. could accept this plan if it materializes.



Such moves come ahead of the much-anticipated second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, later this month.



Intelligence officials in Seoul said North Korea's possible timetable for completing nuclear disarmament within Trump's first term wasn't "unachievable."



Representatives of the U.S. and North Korea are still negotiating over security guarantees for the North and the establishment of diplomatic relations. Additionally, Pyongyang has repeatedly requested the relaxation of economic sanctions currently in place on the Kim regime.



Washington could take various measures to end hostile relations, including an end-of-war declaration, humanitarian assistance, the establishment of a liaison office in Pyongyang, and exchanges of economic delegations and art troupes, a government official said.



The U.S. has maintained that sanctions will remain in place until the North achieves complete denuclearization, but in recent months has hinted it could partially lift them if Pyongyang takes significant steps to show its commitment to giving up its nuclear programs.



The government here is said to have asked the U.S. to ease sanctions that will enable the re-opening of the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex, and an early resumption of tours to Mount Geumgang in the North.





