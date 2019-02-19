|People walk through falling snow in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. Up to 10 centimeter fell in some central regions of the Korean Peninsula and heavy rain fell in southern areas. The state weather agency has declared a heavy snow advisory for Seoul and surrounding areas. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|People walk through falling snow in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|The snow caused heavy congestion during the morning rush hours. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|Braving the snow, people stand at a crosswalk in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|Two people sheltering under red umbrellas cross a crosswalk in central Seoul. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul
|Despite the snow, construction work continued in central Seoul. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul
|A worker pushes a handcart at a snow-covered construction site in central Seoul. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul
|Snow-covered downtown of Jincheon. Jincheon had seven centimeters of snow on Tuesday. Yonhap
|Visitors stroll in the courtyard of Deoksugung?Palace in Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap
|People walk alongside the wall encircling Deoksugung?Palace in Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap
|A man walks on a sidewalk leading to Mount Nam in Seoul, Tuesday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul
|A man uses newspaper to shelter from the snow near a bus terminal in Seocho, Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap