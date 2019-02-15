

By Jung Min-ho







The base fare for taxis in Seoul will increase from 3,000 won to 3,800 won ($3.40) at 4 a.m. Saturday.





The base fare for late-night services (from midnight to 4 a.m.) will rise from 3,600 won to 4,600 won.





The base fare for deluxe taxis and jumbo taxis will rise from 5,000 won to 6,500 won.





The rises will be the first since October 2013.





The Seoul Private Taxi Association has promised to improve the way it deals with complaints about reckless drivers and rude drivers.

