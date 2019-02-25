



By Yi Whan-woo







The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Seoul and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Oslo launched a logo on Feb. 26, to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.







Inspired by the flags of the two countries, the logo highlights the number 60 by combining a red field bearing an indigo blue cross outlined in white with a taegeuk circle in red and blue.







It was designed by young Korean designer, J1 Song. It will be used for celebratory events and promotional goods throughout the year.







"We simply loved it at first sight," Norwegian Ambassador to Korea Frode Solberg said last week.







Referring to the long-standing tradition of cooperation and business in the maritime sector, the ambassador said the logo "also tells a story of two nations who have developed in close relation to the blue ocean."







The Korean embassy said in a statement that the logo not only commemorates the 60 years of bilateral friendship and cooperation but also looks ahead towards a future of everlasting friendship and even closer cooperation.







While the bilateral diplomatic treaty was signed in 1959, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide noted "the roots of the friendship" go back to 1951 when Norway, as part of the U.N. forces, sent its Norwegian Mobile Army Surgical Hospital to Korea.







"The Norwegian presence during this hard time created strong bonds. Today South Korea is among our most important trade partners," the minister said. "Together our maritime industries have developed world leading know-how on ship design and production."

