U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks to the media ― before the arrival of President Donald Trump ― during a rally at Florida International University in Miami on Feb. 18. Bolton is scheduled to travel to South Korea later this week, according to CNN. AFP-Yonhap





U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel to South Korea this week for talks before next week's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, CNN reported Wednesday (local time).







Bolton is slated to be in South Korea later this week for discussions about the summit between Trump and Kim set for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, the broadcaster quoted two U.S. government officials as saying.







The two sides have been seeking to flesh out an agreement reached at last June's first summit in Singapore to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.







Bolton has long been known as a hardliner on North Korea. (Yonhap)





