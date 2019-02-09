



U.S. and North Korean negotiators concluded their talks in Pyongyang, agreeing to meet again before their leaders' second summit slated for later this month, the State Department said Friday.







Washington's Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited the North Korean capital from Wednesday to Friday for pre-summit talks with his counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol.







President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet in Vietnam on Feb. 27 and 28.







The two envoys "discussed advancing President Trump and Chairman Kim's Singapore summit commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming U.S.-DPRK relations, and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the department said in a statement, referring to pledges made at their first summit in June.







"Special Representative Biegun and Special Representative Kim agreed to meet again in advance of President Trump and Chairman Kim's second summit," it continued.







DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.







This week's negotiations were aimed at hammering out the logistics and agenda for the second summit. Biegun said ahead of his trip that he would discuss the "corresponding measures" North Korea is seeking in exchange for its denuclearization.







The U.S. has said it will offer sanctions relief only after the North fully and verifiably dismantles its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.







But the North has argued that it should be rewarded for steps taken so far, including the demolition of its nuclear testing site and the dismantling of some missile testing facilities.







The State Department said Kim Hyok-chol is the special representative for U.S. affairs at the State Affairs Commission, revealing his title for the first time.







Kim was appointed to the role recently after previously serving as Pyongyang's ambassador to Spain.







The North Korean leader's official title is chairman of the State Affairs Commission. (Yonhap)

