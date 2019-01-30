|This photo featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and China's President Xi Jinping during their fourth summit is on display Tuesday at North Korea's Beijing embassy, after the embassy removed photos of the September inter-Korean summit featuring South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim together. North Korea and China are boasting closer ties before the second U.S.-North Korea summit scheduled for late February. Yonhap
|Photos promoting close ties between North Korea and China hang at the North Korean embassy in Beijing, Tuesday. Yonhap
|Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan watch a North Korean art troupe's performance at the Chinese National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, Sunday. Also featured are Samjiyon Band leader Hyon Song-wol, second from left, and Ri Su-yong, next to Hyon, a member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. CCTV-Yonhap
|Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the North Korean art delegation before the Sunday performance. CCTV-Yonhap
|Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Li Yuan with the North Korean art troupe after attending the performance on Sunday. Yonhap