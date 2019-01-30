Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan watch a North Korean art troupe's performance at the Chinese National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, Sunday. Also featured are Samjiyon Band leader Hyon Song-wol, second from left, and Ri Su-yong, next to Hyon, a member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. CCTV-Yonhap