



South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday (January 10) the second U.S.-North Korea summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's Seoul visit will take place "soon" and will be turning points to cement peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon also said in his remarks that the South Korean government would cooperate with the United States and the global community in resolving the issue of sanctions on North Korea in order to reopen the Kaesong industrial zone, shared by the two Koreas, and Mount Kumgang tours.

Earlier this month, Kim said in his New Year speech he was ready to meet Trump any time to achieve their common goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. But he warned that he may seek an alternative path if U.S. sanctions and pressure against the country continued. (Reuters)