By Dong Sun-hwa







The mellifluous voice of English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie will resonate in Seoul on the night of April 13 when she stages her first Korean gig.







The concert is set for the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu. Tickets go on sale from Jan. 14 on

and

.







Anne-Marie, whose birth name is Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, debuted with the single "Summer Girl" in 2013 and has been gaining popularity since. Included in her hit-song list are "Alarm," "Friends" and "2002."







She has also teamed with dozens of prominent artists to create some remarkable songs, including "Rockabye," which conquered the U.K. Singles Chart for nine consecutive weeks after its release in 2016. She collaborated with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul on the song.

