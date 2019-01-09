By Jhoo Dong-chan







Shinhan Bank has opened a new branch in Seoul City Hall, the bank said Wednesday.







In 2018, the lender won the race to become the main bank for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's (SMG) annual budget of 32 trillion won ($28.54 billion). The new branch will also receive payments to the depository system for the city government.







Woori Bank had been the city's depository bank for 103 years ― even during the 1910-45 Japanese occupation ― but its contract ended at the end of last year. The SMG then chose Shinhan Bank as its new partner to replace Woori in May.







Shinhan will hold the city's budget until December 2022.







The bank said it has successfully completed the transition from Woori Bank. The handover included upgrading SMG's webpage and mobile app for tax payments, and introducing a tax notification system via KakaoTalk.







"I'd like to thank SMG workers for helping the smooth transition," said CEO Wi Sung-ho. "Shinhan Bank will do its best in contributing to the city's efforts to help Seoul residents."







Shinhan held a branch opening event Wednesday at Seoul City Hall participated in by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and SMG workers. The mayor opened a new account and had a debit card issued at the branch.







"We changed our depository partner after 104 years. The transition was smooth," Park said.







"We are very happy to have Shinhan Bank as the SMG's new partner in its administration for Seoul citizens."

