



Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea in April in what could be his first trip to the neighboring country, South Korea's ruling party chief said Friday.







Lee Hae-chan, chairman of the Democratic Party (DP), made the remark during his meeting with Noh Young-min, President Moon Jae-in's new chief of staff, at the National Assembly.







Noh visited there for the first time for a meeting with party chiefs since he took the post three days ago.







"Xi's visit to North Korea seems to be scheduled for April, and in May, there appears to be a high possibility of his trip to South Korea," Lee said, without revealing the source of his information.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited China earlier this week and held a summit with Xi ahead of a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.







North Korea's state media said that Xi accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea "at a convenient date."







"On top of the North-China summit, if a second summit between the United States and North Korea and an inter-Korean summit are held, the peace mood in Northeast Asia will be established considerably," Lee said. (Yonhap)

