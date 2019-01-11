|Lee Hae-chan, center, chairman of the Democratic Party, sits with Noh Young-min, right, presidential chief of staff, and Kang Gi-jung, presidential secretary for political affairs, during a meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, Friday. Yonhap
Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea in April in what could be his first trip to the neighboring country, South Korea's ruling party chief said Friday.
Lee Hae-chan, chairman of the Democratic Party (DP), made the remark during his meeting with Noh Young-min, President Moon Jae-in's new chief of staff, at the National Assembly.
Noh visited there for the first time for a meeting with party chiefs since he took the post three days ago.
"Xi's visit to North Korea seems to be scheduled for April, and in May, there appears to be a high possibility of his trip to South Korea," Lee said, without revealing the source of his information.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited China earlier this week and held a summit with Xi ahead of a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
North Korea's state media said that Xi accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea "at a convenient date."
"On top of the North-China summit, if a second summit between the United States and North Korea and an inter-Korean summit are held, the peace mood in Northeast Asia will be established considerably," Lee said. (Yonhap)