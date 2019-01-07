By Lee Min-hyung
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the U.S. and North Korea are having talks to choose the location for his second summit with Kim Jong-un.
The summit, if realized, could provide a possible breakthrough in their stalled denuclearization talks. Trump's latest message also suggests that the U.S., which is under pressure to loosen sanctions on Pyongyang, is becoming more open to dialogue with the North to move the peace process forward.
"We are negotiating a location," Trump told reporters, Sunday (local time). "It will be announced probably in the not too distant future."
Trump did not specify other details for his possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
But the remark is taken to mean the two countries have renewed their commitment to dialogue on the North's denuclearization and ended their months-long deadlock over failure to fine-tune differences on the method and timeline.
Trump went on to underline that he keeps in touch with Kim, and both have a "very good relationship." Trump also said he "indirectly speaks" with the North Korean leader.
The denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has in recent months failed to make outstanding progress following their first summit in June.
But Kim's letter sent to Trump earlier this year has rekindled hopes for them to end their stalemate on the dialogue soon by seeking a breakthrough in their second leadership meeting.
Given the latest remark by Trump, both sides are expected to hold a series of working-level or high-level dialogues in a near future to narrow their differences on the agenda and schedules for the possible second summit.
Washington and Pyongyang have failed to resume their high-level talks after the latter canceled a planned dialogue in early November between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee.
Despite Trump's positive rhetoric for the second summit, North Korea has continued to maintain tension, in an apparent move to gain the upper hand ahead of the possible summit.
On Monday, North Korea has urged the U.S. to take "corresponding steps" in return for the regime's efforts on denuclearization.
"If the U.S. continues to push our patience to the limit, Washington will face an uncontrollable aftermath," said Maeari, the North's propaganda outlet.
"We have treated the U.S. with generosity and good will, and it is time for the country to take actions. Washington should respond by taking sincere reciprocal steps," it said.
North Korea wants the U.S. to ease heavy economic sanctions in exchange for its steps for denuclearization. But Washington remained firm in its willingness to continue pressing the North by pushing the "maximum pressure" strategy.
Trump said: "The sanctions remain in full force and effect and they will until we have some real, positive proof" on the denuclearization of the North.
But experts argue it is likely Washington can partially ease sanctions on the North during or after the second summit.
"Without the sanctions relief, it is very difficult for the two sides to make smooth progress in their denuclearization talks," said Kim Sang-ki, director of the unification policy division at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
Washington is well aware that Pyongyang will take "real and verifiable" steps for denuclearization, such as the dismantling of its Yongbyon nuclear facility under the special inspection of outside experts, only when the U.S. takes any measures to lift heavy sanctions imposed on the North, according to the expert.
Regarding the potential locations for the second summit, the North Korea expert said both leaders will choose either the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjeom or a third-party country elsewhere in Asia.
"Panmunjeom comes with symbolic significance, and other options include one of the countries in East Asia where Kim Jong-un can conveniently travel," the expert said.
|U.S. President Donald Trump
