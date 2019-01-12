



South Korea and the United States will hold their third "working group" meeting on North Korea next week, diplomatic sources in Seoul said Saturday. Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and his American counterpart, Stephen Biegun, will co-chair a video conference on the denuclearization issue after months of silence, they said.







"The two sides are fine-tuning the details for the meeting slated for the latter half of next week," one of the diplomatic sources said.







The two envoys are expected to discuss details regarding inter-Korean relations as Washington and Pyongyang are poised to resume talks.







Officials from the White House, and Cheong Wa Dae and the Ministry of Unification will also join the talks.







The talks were reportedly postponed due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government after the White House and Congress failed to reach a compromise over budget spending. (Yonhap)

