South Korea expressed hope Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's ongoing trip to China will help the denuclearization and peace process.







"The government expects that high-level exchanges between the North and China, including a meeting between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Xi Jinping, will contribute to the complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," a foreign ministry official said.







South Korea would continue to foster the "virtuous cycle" of denuclearization and related diplomatic activities by the Koreas and regional powers, the official said.







Earlier in the day, the North's state media confirmed that Kim was on a four-day trip to China that started Monday. Chinese news outlets carried similar reports.







Late Monday night, a diplomatic source told Yonhap News Agency that a special North Korean train, apparently carrying high-profile figures, crossed the border.







The visit is Kim's fourth-known trip to China since he took power in late 2011.







It comes amid indications that his second summit with President Donald Trump may be imminent.







Trump told reporters that the sides have been negotiating a venue and an announcement could be made soon.







Asked if Beijing had notified Seoul of Kim's visit, the ministry official said neighboring countries were "in close communication" on issues related to inter-Korean cooperation and North Korea-China exchanges. (Yonhap)

