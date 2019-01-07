Six photos promoting the North Korean regime were on display next to the gate of the North Korean Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Sunday (local time). They appeared on the bulletin board after reports that North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy, Jo Song-gil, was seeking asylum after disappearing in early November. The photos show North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un's recent activities, including a summit with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and inspections of construction sites, as well as landmarks in the capital Pyongyang. The display is believed as an attempt by the North to show nothing is amiss despite the envoy's reported defection. Yonhap