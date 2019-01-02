



By Jung Da-min







A Japanese animation character appeared at North Korea's New Year celebrations that drew large crowds in the capital Pyongyang.







In a photo released on New Year's Day by the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a Pikachu balloon is seen being held by a person in the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square on Monday.







Pikachu, beloved around the world, is the main character of popular Japanese animation Pokemon.







There were large-scale celebrations in the capital Monday night, including the Pyongyang Ice Sculpture Festival 2019, a concert, a drone show and the countdown to midnight displayed in numeral-shaped fireworks. The ice festival featured some 70 sculptures by officials, workers and students.







In North Korea, the New Year is a big two-day holiday (Jan.1-2).

